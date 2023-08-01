Apple Removes Over 100 AI Apps in China Due to Regulation Violations

Apple has taken down more than 100 generative artificial intelligence (AI) apps from the Chinese version of its App Store due to apparent violations of China’s strict new regulations regarding “subversive” speech produced by chatbots like ChatGPT. The regulations, which go into effect on August 15, require AI developers to align their products with core socialist values and prohibit content that questions state power. If developers fail to control their generative AI apps, their products may face censorship or possible shutdown.

In a letter sent to developers, Apple stated that the removed apps “include content that is illegal in China.” Many of the apps appear to have been reliant on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Apple claims that ChatGPT does not have the proper license or permit to operate in China under the new guidelines. Notable Chinese AI apps such as Spark, ChatGAi Plus, OpenCat, and ChatbotAI have reportedly been removed as part of the government’s crackdown on generative AI.

These removals mark the beginning of a new era of AI regulation in China. Chinese authorities are simultaneously encouraging domestic companies to develop their own tightly moderated large language models that could compete with OpenAI and Google. The Cyberspace Administration of China recently released guidelines requiring AI developers to undergo security reviews and register their algorithms with government regulators. The guidelines aim to prevent the release of AI models that could undermine state power, compromise national security, or threaten the socialist system.

While some experts believe these regulations are in line with China’s broader internet restrictions, others raise concerns about potential censorship and limited access to foreign articles translated by chatbots or suggestions on bypassing internet restrictions. Overall, the regulations demonstrate China’s commitment to monitoring and controlling AI technology to align with its own political and social values.