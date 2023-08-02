Apple Removes Artificial Intelligence Apps from App Store in China

Apple has made a proactive move by removing artificial intelligence (AI) apps from its App Store in China. This decision comes in anticipation of upcoming regulations in the country.

Previously, Apple has taken similar actions, removing numerous games from China’s App Store for various reasons. However, this time the focus is on AI apps. More than 100 apps, including services similar to ChatGPT, were pulled from the store.

Apple informed developers that the apps were removed because they contained content that violates Chinese laws. Among the apps taken down was Spark, which had a notable launch on June 29, 2023. Another app called ChatGAi Plus, offering AI-based chatbot and translation services, was also removed.

These actions were taken in response to new regulations concerning deep synthesis technologies and generative AI. Although specific details of these regulations are still undisclosed, they are expected to be enforced in two weeks’ time.

Apple has faced criticism in the past for cooperating with Chinese authorities. In an attempt to address these concerns, the company has pledged to increase transparency by providing clearer explanations for App Store removals.