Apple Releases watchOS 9.6.1 Update for Apple Watch

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
Apple has rolled out watchOS 9.6.1, a minor bug fix update for the Apple Watch. This update comes just two weeks after the release of watchOS 9.6, which also addressed bug fixes.

To download watchOS 9.6.1, users can go to the Apple Watch app on their iPhones and navigate to General > Software Update. The Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery, be placed on a charger, and be within range of the iPhone in order to install the update.

One notable fix in this update is the resolution of an issue that previously prevented access to motion data for apps using the Movement Disorder API. This API is used to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Currently, Apple is beta testing watchOS 10, the next-generation version of the operating system. It will introduce new features and improvements to the Apple Watch.

Overall, watchOS 9.6.1 offers bug fixes and improvements to enhance the performance and functionality of the Apple Watch. Users are encouraged to update their devices to ensure optimal performance.

