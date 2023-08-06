Apple Abandons Lightning Connector in Favor of USB-C

Apple is planning to ditch its Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, a move that may upset some users. Introduced in 2012 with the iPhone 5, the Lightning connector offered a sleek design and reversibility, replacing the older 30-pin connector. However, this change required users of devices that relied on the 30-pin connector, such as iPod docks and clock radios, to suddenly need adapters.

Now, Apple is set to repeat history by transitioning from Lightning to USB-C. This means that accessories like charging and speaker docks that use Lightning will require an adapter. Users with Lightning headphones will also need to invest in a new pair. Furthermore, the common Lightning charging cable will become obsolete.

Apple users may already have USB-C cables that came with their MacBooks and iPads. However, there is a catch. The Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and AirPods still require a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging. Eventually, with the transition to USB-C, Apple users will only need USB C-to-C cables.

While the shift to USB-C may bring convenience in the future, it poses a challenge for users in the present. Many users currently own accessories that rely on the Lightning connector, forcing them to either adapt to a mixed Lightning/USB-C lifestyle or purchase new accessories.