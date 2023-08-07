Apple Set to Release iPhone 15 in Mid-September

Apple is planning to launch its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 15, in mid-September. The device is expected to be available for sale starting from September 22. The company is preparing for a launch event on either September 12 or 13, which is a usual practice for Apple’s iPhone releases.

The mid-September launch aims to ensure that the iPhone 15 remains available throughout the holiday sales quarter, which starts on October 1. This strategy allows Apple to include approximately one week of iPhone 15 sales in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The iPhone continues to be a significant revenue driver for Apple, and its performance is closely monitored by investors.

In recent times, Apple has experienced a decline in iPhone sales, resulting in a decrease in its market valuation. The company’s third-quarter revenue saw a dip of 1.4% to $81.8 billion. This marks the third consecutive quarter of declining sales. Apple’s CFO, Luca Maestri, anticipates similar sales performance in the fourth quarter, which may fall below analysts’ expectations.

However, there is a possibility that the reception of the iPhone 15 among consumers might not be as enthusiastic. Apple could face shortages of its high-end models, such as the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, in September due to manufacturing challenges. Suppliers have reportedly encountered difficulties with a new manufacturing process for the larger screen displays used in these devices.

Overall, Apple’s plan to release the iPhone 15 in mid-September demonstrates its commitment to capturing sales during the crucial holiday season. However, potential manufacturing issues may impact the availability of certain models, which could affect the device’s reception in the market.