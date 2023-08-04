Apple Patent Reveals Plans for Removable Accessories for Head-Mountable Devices

Apple has been granted a new patent that provides insights into their intentions to develop detachable or removable accessories for head-mountable devices. This innovation aims to offer users the ability to personalize their devices by adding or modifying components according to their individual needs and preferences.

The patent filing suggests that these removable accessories could be applied to future versions of head-mounted devices like the Vision Pro. By including features such as cameras, microphones, and speakers, the capabilities of these devices, which encompass augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality (AR/VR) technologies, would be significantly enhanced.

Head-mounted devices, including wearables like head-mounted displays, headsets, and smart glasses, offer a wide range of functions based on the integrated components. However, limitations such as space constraints, cost considerations, and other factors may restrict the inclusion of all desired components.

This innovation aims to address this limitation by allowing users to choose and modify the components according to their preferences. This customization could potentially reduce the overall cost of the device, as users would only pay for the specific components they require.

User preferences for components and functions can vary greatly. Some users may prioritize high-resolution displays and extended battery life, while others may prefer a smaller form factor. Additionally, users’ needs may change over time, depending on their environment and requirements.

While there are rumors about Apple developing a more cost-effective second-generation Vision Pro and an AR Apple Glass, it remains to be seen if these devices will indeed feature removable accessories. If they do, it is likely that these accessories would be sold separately, potentially impacting the overall cost.