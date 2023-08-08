Apple Music Introduces Discovery Station to Rival Spotify’s Personalized Playlists

Apple Music has launched a new feature called ‘Discovery Station’ to compete with Spotify’s personalized playlists. This move comes after years of Spotify offering its popular “Discover” playlists and aims to assist Apple Music users in discovering new music.

The Discovery Station is exclusively dedicated to showcasing songs that users have not heard before. It excludes any tracks that are already in their playlists, liked by them, or in their music libraries. Apple Music already has a similar feature known as ‘New Music Mix’, but it only consists of 25 tracks and is updated weekly.

In addition to the Discovery Station, Apple Music has also introduced personalized stations named as ‘[User Name]’s station’. These stations create playlists based on user favorites and similar tracks. Even though Apple has not made an official announcement about the new algorithmic discovery playlist, some users have reported seeing it appear in their Apple Music apps and on the web. For those who can’t find the playlist in the app, there is a direct link available.

The introduction of the Discovery Station showcases Apple’s continuous efforts to compete with Spotify’s personalized recommendations and playlists. By providing users with even more options to discover new music, Apple Music aims to enhance their overall music experience.