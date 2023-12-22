Apple Settles $25 Million Lawsuit Over Family Sharing Feature

A recent lawsuit settlement has resulted in Apple agreeing to pay out $25 million to eligible users who participated in its Family Sharing feature between June 21, 2015 and January 30, 2019. While the amount each recipient will receive is expected to be around $30, users are reminded that this small sum can cover a few months of popular subscription services like Netflix or Hulu.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, claimed that Apple had misrepresented the number of third-party apps and services that were compatible with the Family Sharing option. Despite allowing up to six family members to share subscriptions to various Apple services, including Apple Card, Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade, the complaint alleged that Apple falsely advertised the availability of the feature on landing pages for certain apps.

Apple, however, has denied any misrepresentation regarding the scope of Family Sharing. Despite this, the company has agreed to the settlement terms, which include allocating up to $50 for each claimant and setting aside a maximum of $10 million to cover legal fees.

Affected customers will soon receive an email notification about the settlement, but they can also fill out a form on the case’s official website at their convenience. Payments, expected to be made through ACH transfer or check, do not have a specified timeline yet.

It’s important to note that by accepting the reimbursement, users forfeit their right to participate in any future lawsuits related to the alleged false advertising of Family Sharing. If you intend to pursue legal action independently, it will have to be done without the financial support from this settlement.