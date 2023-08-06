Apple integrates rich post link previews in iMessage to accommodate Threads users

Apple is enhancing its support for Threads users by introducing rich post link previews in iMessage, similar to Twitter and Mastodon. This new functionality allows iMessage users to share Threads posts with chat bubbles containing text from the post, the author’s avatar, and username. Apple has acknowledged Threads as a rival to X and Mastodon, as it has included Threads in its whitelist of providers for supporting rich post links.

While Apple has profiles for Apple Music and Apple News, there is currently no @Apple account set up on Threads, and no posts have been made by these profiles. At present, it appears that Apple Fellow Phil Schiller is the only Apple executive with a Threads account.

Apple temporarily halted advertising on Twitter/X when Elon Musk acquired the platform. However, Musk announced in December that Apple had resumed advertising on Twitter. Last month, Apple initiated a new marketing campaign on X to promote its mobile payment service, Apple Pay. It has been reported that Apple spends over $100 million annually on Twitter ads. Despite the decline in active users, Apple’s decision to advertise on Threads remains uncertain, as the company may choose to allocate its advertising budget elsewhere at this time.