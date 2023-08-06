Apple MacBook Air (2020 Model) on Sale for $750

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or considering switching from PC to Mac, there’s great news for you. The Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is currently available at a discounted price of $750, which is a $249 discount. This is the lowest price ever seen for this laptop.

The MacBook Air (2020) comes with a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation), 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage, and the latest version of MacOS Catalina. It also boasts a lightweight design, weighing just under three pounds.

One of the standout features of the 2020 MacBook Air is its new and improved Magic Keyboard. Unlike the previous models with a ‘butterfly-style’ keyboard that was less accurate and slippery, the new MacBook Air now features ‘scissor-style’ keys that are more comfortable and accurate for typing.

Users have praised the MacBook Air for its beautiful screen, comfortable keyboard, and excellent performance. Additionally, the battery life is impressive, allowing for all-day use without any issues.

The MacBook Air has attracted even longtime Windows users who have made the switch due to the ease of use and the wide range of available apps on the Mac platform.

If you’re interested in purchasing the MacBook Air (2020 model), you can find it on Amazon for $750. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping while non-Prime members can still get free shipping on orders over $25.

