Apple Announces Meet the App Store Experts Series for Developers

Apple has introduced the seventh edition of its Meet the App Store Experts series, a free online event open to developers worldwide. This year, developers from India will also have the opportunity to participate. The series aims to provide a platform for developers to have their questions answered in real-time, covering a range of features available to enhance apps and games on the App Store.

The series consists of 53 live online sessions available in 14 locations globally, including the US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, UK, France, India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. It began on August 1st and will continue until August 24th. Sessions will be conducted in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean.

According to Apple’s developer site, this year’s sessions will focus on eight App Store features that can greatly assist developers in various aspects. Developers can learn how to grow their subscription business, configure apps and games for in-app events, measure user acquisition with App Analytics, explore product page optimization, and improve the discoverability of their apps on the App Store.

The Meet the App Store Experts series is open to members of the Apple Developer Program, and registration is currently open. Apple offers various other programs and tools for developers, including Apple’s Developer Academies, Entrepreneur Camps, App Accelerators, the Swift Student Challenge, Everyone Can Code, Swift Playgrounds, over 40 software development kits, and more than 170,000 free technical documents and sample code to assist developers with building, testing, and distributing apps.