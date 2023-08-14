Apple’s Movie Trailer App Moving to Apple TV

Apple’s long-standing iTunes Movie Trailer app for iOS is set to be phased out, according to MacRumors. The app, which has been around for over a decade and allows users to watch film trailers and get movie theater showtimes, will soon wind down. However, Apple isn’t abandoning the trailer screening business altogether. Instead, movie trailers will be integrated into the Apple TV app.

The top banner of the Trailers app states, “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” This banner message is also present on the classic iTunes Movie Trailers website. As of August 9th, the banner started appearing on both platforms.

For users who still want to watch trailers, the Apple TV app features a “Movie and TV Trailers” section within its Store menu. However, this section is somewhat hidden, as it requires scrolling down to find the icon.

Interestingly, the classic Movie Trailers app is still available on Apple TV and also displays the banner. This suggests that both the app and website will likely be discontinued soon.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app has been showing its age, with outdated design elements and readability issues in dark mode. Originally launched in 2011, the app was derived from Apple’s Y2K-era Quicktime Movie Trailers website. It was popular for watching high-quality versions of trailers before the widespread availability of YouTube.

Although the app used to provide movie showtimes, this feature seems to have broken over time. The app no longer displays all the films available in local theaters. The new Apple TV Trailers experience also lacks showtime information for movies. Therefore, it is unlikely that the old movie showtimes feature will continue in the new iteration.