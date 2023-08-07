Apple Increases Investment in Generative AI

Apple has significantly increased its investment in generative AI, with a $3 billion rise in R&D spending compared to the previous year. The tech giant has recognized the demand for locally-run AI models and aims to address it through its in-house silicon.

CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the increased spending is driven partly by the company’s investment in generative AI. Apple is expected to unveil its own AI capabilities in the near future, aiming to solidify its position as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology.

Generative AI encompasses various technologies such as large language models (LLMs), generative adversarial networks, and diffusion models. Apple has different implementation options, including enhancements to its virtual assistant, Siri. For instance, Siri could potentially perform more complex tasks like generating text summaries of news articles or improving conversational abilities by incorporating short-term memory.

Apart from consumer applications, Apple could also leverage generative AI in enterprise use cases, such as with its Vision Pro headset. The company’s focus on synthetic data rather than harvested user data underscores its commitment to user privacy.

While Apple has been slower in entering the AI field compared to other tech giants, it has significant opportunities to integrate generative AI advancements into its existing products and services. Similar to Google, Apple is expected to develop an internally-built LLM or foundation model that will serve as the foundation for products like Siri. However, relying on third-party providers for AI processing may pose challenges.

Apple’s third-generation silicon chip, the M3, could potentially be optimized for on-device AI use cases, reducing the dependence on cloud processing. This would further bolster Apple’s efforts to localize AI models and enhance data privacy.

In summary, Apple’s increased investment in generative AI signifies its commitment to developing its own AI capabilities. By adopting a localized approach, the tech giant aims to offer advanced AI features while safeguarding user privacy.