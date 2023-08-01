CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Apple’s AI Development: What We Know So Far

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
In a year where Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dominated various fields, Apple’s entry into the AI arena has become a topic of excitement and speculation. Reports of an AI project called Apple GPT have been making the rounds, raising questions about Cupertino’s AI development.

Unlike its competitors, Apple has taken a more cautious approach to AI integration. While Microsoft has invested a substantial $20 billion in OpenAI and integrated AI into its office suite, Office 365, Google has hurriedly introduced its own AI called Bard to revolutionize internet searches.

Apple, on the other hand, has always prioritized quality over speed. The company meticulously studies how AI can enhance its operating systems and devices, aiming to revolutionize user experience. Apple’s focus on creating seamless ecosystems and software integration across platforms is well-known.

When Apple eventually incorporates AI into its operating systems, it is expected to be a game-changer. The company’s commitment to user experience means that interactions with AI will be effortless, automatic, and require minimal user input. Apple strives to give users full control and deliver intuitive results without the need for specific commands or prompts.

While details about Apple GPT remain shrouded in secrecy, it’s apparent that the company is actively developing its own AI within Apple Park. Speculation suggests that Apple may first implement AI in Safari to compete with Google and Bing in the search domain.

However, Apple’s priorities have always revolved around delivering excellence rather than simply keeping up with the competition. So, while the exact timeline for Apple’s AI debut remains uncertain, one thing is clear: when Apple does enter the AI landscape, it will aim to set new standards for user experience and seamlessly integrate AI into its operating systems and devices.

By Mampho Brescia

