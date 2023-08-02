Apple Takes a Patient Approach to AI Integration

According to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may not be integrating AI edge computing and hardware products until 2024, despite the excitement surrounding Apple GPT as a potential competitor to ChatGPT. Kuo suggests that Apple is deliberately taking a slower approach to incorporating AI into its existing product lines for strategic reasons.

Kuo’s analysis also indicates that Apple lags behind competitors such as Google Bard and Microsoft’s Bing Chat in terms of progress with generative AI. Although rumors suggested a significant AI-related announcement from Apple in 2024, Kuo challenges these expectations.

Apple’s cautious stance on AI is not surprising. Previous reports suggested that the company had no immediate plans to introduce AI into Siri, and Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared more interested in maintaining the brand image and avoiding incidents than rushing into AI integration.

While Apple GPT may not be imminent, users can still anticipate new Apple AI features in the coming months and years. Reports indicate that access to Apple GPT is currently limited, with special permission required for employees to use it solely for internal testing purposes.

Apple consistently incorporates AI into its products, even if it may not be at the forefront of generative AI chatbots. For instance, the company recently announced an AI-improved autocorrect feature that will be introduced in iOS 17.

Apple’s strategy of prioritizing the development of highly polished products, even if they enter the market later than competitors, is not new. This approach is comparable to their strategy with the Apple Vision Pro, their first VR headset, which arrived years after other companies had already introduced their own headsets.

Despite the deliberate pace of AI integration, Apple remains dedicated to incorporating AI into its product offerings in the future.