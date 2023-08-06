Apple Actively Hiring for Artificial Intelligence Positions

Tech giant Apple is currently seeking candidates for various positions in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The company is particularly interested in individuals specialized in generative AI and machine learning (ML). Job postings have been made available in the United States, France, and China in recent months.

The hired professionals will play a crucial role in the development of generative AI tools that leverage local processing on mobile devices. Apple is specifically looking for candidates with experience in applied ML research. The responsibilities for these positions include training large-scale language and multimodal models, efficiently deploying compact neural architectures like transformers on mobile devices, and developing personalized learning policies that prioritize user privacy.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to AI and ML. He emphasized that these technologies are essential core technologies at Apple and are seamlessly integrated into every product they create. Cook has also mentioned ongoing research efforts in generative AI.

Although Apple does not extensively discuss generative AI, the technology is significant in their devices. The company’s quarterly report highlighted strong services sales, primarily driven by an 8% growth in paid subscriptions. Currently, Apple boasts over 1 billion paid subscriptions on its platform, a number that has nearly doubled in the past three years.