Apple Strengthening Generative AI Expertise for iPhones and iPads

Apple is actively seeking to bolster its generative AI expertise, with job opportunities available in its offices in California, Seattle, Paris, and Beijing. The focus of these positions will be on working with large language models (LLMs), which are software capable of generating realistic text, images, or code based on simple prompts. The company has indicated that these roles will contribute to long-term research projects that will shape Apple’s future and its products.

The Machine Intelligence and Neural Design (MIND) group at Apple, along with other teams, is looking to hire researchers and engineers for a range of roles. These positions will involve fundamental research on LLMs at the Paris lab, as well as compressing existing language models for optimal performance on mobile devices. While competitors like OpenAI and Google have already released generative AI products, Apple is determined to advance cutting-edge technologies like LLMs specifically for mobile devices.

This endeavor presents a significant technical challenge that remains unsolved by Apple’s rivals. However, it is crucial for the company’s core businesses, including device sales and associated services. Apple CEO Tim Cook has emphasized the significance of AI and machine learning in nearly every product the company develops, as evidenced during an investor call. As a result, Apple’s research and development spending has increased, partially driven by generative AI initiatives.

Running AI software on mobile devices provides advantages such as enhanced app performance and improved data privacy and security. Apple intends to integrate generative AI into its existing products in the short term to increase their productivity and immediate usefulness. The company’s focus on preserving user privacy is evident in its promotion of on-device speech recognition, particularly demonstrated in Siri, as a solution to privacy concerns.

Apple’s hiring plans encompass roles that will enhance the multimedia capabilities of AI software, such as generating image and video content for visual actions and multi-turn interactions. Additionally, the company is actively recruiting local AI talent in Paris to expand its presence. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Seattle-based AI startup Xnor for nearly $200 million further strengthens Apple’s position in the AI field and consolidates its growing presence in Seattle.

Apple has chosen not to provide further comments on its hiring plans at this time.