Apple TV+ Receives Multiple Nominations at SAG-AFTRA Awards

Apple TV+ continues to shine during awards season, as it recently received a significant number of nominations from SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild. With 10 entries across its film and TV categories, Apple TV+ is set to compete in various prestigious categories, showcasing the talent and quality of its productions.

One notable film receiving numerous nominations is “Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Eric Roth. The entire cast of this movie has received a nomination, demonstrating their exceptional performances. Additionally, Lily Gladstone has been nominated for Female Actor in a Leading Role, and Robert de Niro has been recognized for his supporting role.

In the realm of television, both “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” have received nominations for their ensemble casts. “Ted Lasso” is being acknowledged in the drama series category, while “The Morning Show” is recognized in the comedy series category. Billy Crudup from “The Morning Show” has also received a nomination for Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Interestingly, Apple TV+ finds itself competing with itself in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category. Both Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have been nominated for their brilliant performances in “Ted Lasso.” Furthermore, Hannah Waddingham has been acknowledged for her role in “Ted Lasso” with a nomination for Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Brie Larson has also received a nomination for her outstanding performance in “Lessons in Chemistry” as Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streaming live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24, 2024, providing an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the incredible talent within the industry.

(Source: AppleInsider)