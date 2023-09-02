Apple Responds to Demand for Enhanced Child Safety Measures on iCloud

Apple has responded to the Heat Initiative, a child safety group, which is demanding that the company do more to detect and remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from iCloud. This comes after Apple abandoned its plans to develop an iCloud photo scanning tool for detecting CSAM due to concerns over privacy and security. In a rare move, Apple outlined its reasons for pivoting to a set of on-device tools and resources known as “Communication Safety” features.

The company expressed its commitment to combating child sexual abuse but cited the risks involved in scanning users’ privately stored iCloud data. Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of user privacy and child safety, explained that scanning data could create new threat vectors for hackers and lead to unintended consequences, such as bulk surveillance and the desire to search other encrypted messaging systems.

Apple stated that their focus is on providing on-device nudity detection and offering an API for third-party developers to integrate Communication Safety features into their apps. While they declined Heat Initiative’s request for a CSAM reporting mechanism, Apple emphasized the importance of connecting vulnerable users with local resources and law enforcement for assistance.

The Heat Initiative, led by Sarah Gardner, a former executive at Thorn, a nonprofit fighting child exploitation and sex trafficking, expressed disappointment in Apple’s decision to abandon the iCloud scanning tool. The group aims to engage with Apple in addressing the delay in implementing critical technology and combating child sexual abuse material.

Overall, Apple emphasizes the need to protect user privacy and security while acknowledging the urgency of addressing online sexual abuse.

Sources: WIRED