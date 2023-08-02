Privateer: Making Satellite Access More Affordable and Accessible

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s space start-up, Privateer, is working towards a bold initiative – making satellite access more affordable and accessible to the general public. Currently, satellite-based data is predominantly limited to governments, but Privateer aims to create a global online marketplace where private citizens can share the cost of satellite access.

The primary focus of Privateer is to establish a marketplace where customers can pool their resources to use the nearest satellite and gather the desired information. By leveraging various software tools, including artificial intelligence learning, Privateer aims to help satellite operators provide the best regional data for customers. Additionally, the company plans to introduce Pono, a payload satellite attachment, to optimize data processing capabilities while in orbit.

To facilitate this vision, Privateer has developed the Wayfinder app, which will be the storefront for its marketplace. Currently used for satellite tracking and collision analysis, the app will be accessible to commercial companies, individual developers, and researchers.

Privateer’s ultimate goal goes beyond just affordable satellite access – they aim to clean up Earth’s low orbit, often referred to as a garbage dump due to space debris. By establishing a marketplace for satellite access, Privateer believes they can reduce the number of single-use satellites launched into orbit.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak compares Privateer’s marketplace to the short-lived Uber pool rideshare, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize access to satellite data. The company firmly believes that making satellite access more affordable and available to the masses will have a groundbreaking impact, much like when GPS technology became accessible to the general public.