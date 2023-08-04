Apple CEO Addresses Concerns Over Lack of Publicized AI Plans

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reassured investors and analysts about the company’s commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. Despite not mentioning AI at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference keynote event, Cook stated that Apple has been investing in AI for years and that it is a fundamental core technology for every product they build.

Addressing concerns about the company’s approach compared to its competitors, Cook emphasized that AI is integrated into all Apple products. He also highlighted that Apple’s focus on AI has contributed to the increase in research and development spending.

While Apple has recently seen a dip in certain product sales, its services division has been performing well, partially offsetting the decline. Cook assured stakeholders that Apple will continue to invest in and advance its products using AI and machine learning technologies.

Although specific details about Apple’s plans were not disclosed, Cook’s remarks indicate the company’s commitment to integrating AI and machine learning further into their product offerings.