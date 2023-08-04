CityLife

Apple Forecasts Declining Sales Amid Heavy AI Investment

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Apple has announced a forecast for declining sales in the current quarter as the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development. This news disappointed investors, causing Apple’s shares to drop by approximately 2% due to weaker-than-expected iPhone sales.

In the fiscal third quarter ending July 1, Apple’s sales decreased by 1.4% to $81.8 billion. However, the company’s earnings per share rose by 5% to $1.26, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Weak iPhone sales were balanced by strong sales in the services segment, including Apple TV+, which saw an 8% increase in revenue from China.

Apple’s investment in research and development has significantly increased, with spending reaching $22.61 billion for the fiscal year. This represents a $3.12 billion rise compared to the previous year. Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted that this increased spending is driven in part by generative AI technology, a focus shared by other major tech companies.

Despite the challenges in the smartphone market, Apple’s services segment, which includes Apple TV+, generated $21.21 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst estimates. Additionally, the wearables business, consisting of the Apple Watch and AirPods, achieved revenue of $8.28 billion. Mac and iPad sales also showed positive performance.

Apple’s earnings call is now highly anticipated as investors wait for potential announcements regarding the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset and other AI developments that could further shape the company’s business model. Overall, while iPhone sales may be declining, Apple’s other segments and increased investment in AI continue to drive growth and innovation.

