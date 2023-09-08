CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Rust’s New Airborne Update Introduces Attack Helicopters and More

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Nanoscale: Europe’s Super-resolution Microscopes and Their Role in Advancing Technology

Sep 8, 2023
News

The Amazfit Bip 5: A Budget-Friendly Smartwatch with Impressive Features

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Rust’s New Airborne Update Introduces Attack Helicopters and More

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The World Series of Warzone Finals: How to Get a Free Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Study Shows Promising Growth for the Digital Sedation Headset Market

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

China’s Crackdown on iPhone Use Causes Apple to Lose Market Value

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments