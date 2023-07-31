AppHealthCare to Open Ashe Satellite Clinic

AppHealthCare is set to open a satellite clinic in Ashe County on Monday, July 31st. The clinic will cater to the Ashe Community following water damage at the AppHealthCare Ashe clinic earlier this year. The satellite clinic will remain open until renovations at the original location are finished.

The satellite clinic will offer a wide range of healthcare services, including primary care, WIC (women, infant, and children program), immunizations, STD/STI screening and treatment, well child care, and lab services. The facility is equipped with two examination rooms and a laboratory. Additionally, a dedicated staff member and an electronic check-in system will streamline the check-in process.

AppHealthCare aims to provide high-quality and compassionate healthcare to all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay. Sliding fee discounts and payment plans are available to ensure that everyone has access to necessary care.

The satellite clinic is conveniently located in the Ashe Government complex, adjacent to the Cooperative Extension building at 134 Government Complex in Jefferson. Visitors will find the clinic situated in the parking lot on the right side of the Cooperative Extension building.

To schedule an appointment at the satellite clinic, individuals can call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970.

For additional information about AppHealthCare and other community resources and health-related data, please visit their website at www.apphealthcare.com. You can also find them on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.