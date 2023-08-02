A New App to Predict Bushfire Threats in Australia

A new app called NOBURN has been developed by scientists from the University of the Sunshine Coast to predict bushfire threats across Australia. The app is specifically designed for outdoor enthusiasts and encourages them to document forest and fuels during their travels. This data is then processed using artificial intelligence to predict the probability, severity, and burn area of potential bushfires.

The development of the NOBURN app was prompted by the devastating Black Summer fires in 2019-20, with the aim to prevent future disasters of that scale. This summer, there is a high bushfire risk predicted by the Actuaries Institute’s climate index, due to a return to an El Nino phase. The creators of the NOBURN app hope to gather data from everyday Australians to better predict where bushfire hotspots may be located.

Dr. Sam Van Holsbeeck, the app’s chief investigator, emphasizes the importance of citizen participation, stating, “Fire season is approaching… So what we want people to do is to go into the forest, snap a pic, and help predict.” By leveraging the power of AI and crowdsourcing, the NOBURN app has the potential to play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of bushfires on the environment, property, and lives.

With the ability to predict bushfire threats, the NOBURN app can assist in timely evacuation and resource allocation, ultimately saving lives. By involving outdoor enthusiasts in monitoring and reporting, the app aims to create a comprehensive dataset that can enhance the accuracy of future predictions and improve emergency response efforts.

The NOBURN app could also contribute to the long-term management of forests and fuels by providing valuable insights into the conditions and vulnerabilities that lead to bushfire outbreaks. This information can inform land management strategies and help reduce the risk of catastrophic fires. The app’s development marks an important step in harnessing technology and community involvement to combat the increasing threat of bushfires in Australia.