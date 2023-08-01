A New App Uses AI to Generate Images of Potential Future Children

A popular new app called “Remini” is gaining traction on social media for its ability to use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate images of what users’ future children could look like. The app, recently downloaded by TikTok influencers Daisy Reyes and Melissa McDuffie, allows users to upload a photo of themselves and their partner, and the AI technology creates an image of their potential future baby.

While many see the app as a fun and exciting tool, cyber security experts have expressed concerns about the potential risks involved. It is advised that users exercise caution and carefully read the terms and conditions of such apps to understand how their images and likeness may be used. There is a worry that these AI-generated images could be exploited by malicious third parties.

Despite these concerns, Reyes and McDuffie view the app as a source of joy for their followers. They believe it can provide comfort to mothers or couples who have experienced the loss of a baby or struggled with fertility. The ability to see an image of what their child could have looked like offers some solace.

The parent company of Remini, based in Milan, Italy, assures users that data protection and privacy are top priorities. They have implemented safeguards and protocols to uphold user rights and maintain data privacy. The company asserts that facial recognition is not utilized in the app and that images are encrypted and stored with a reputable U.S.-based provider using state-of-the-art security standards. Furthermore, the company emphasizes that they do not sell, lease, or trade user images to any third parties.

While the app may bring excitement and hope to some users, it is crucial to consider the potential risks and make informed decisions regarding privacy and data protection.