Apex Legends Players Express Frustration with Valkyrie’s Ultimate Ability

Valkyrie, a popular Legend in Apex Legends, has been the subject of complaints from players following the introduction of Evac Towers in season 17. Many players believe that Valkyrie’s ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, has become useless in comparison to the new feature.

Previously, Valkyrie’s ultimate ability allowed players to escape the zone and relocate on the map. However, with the addition of Evac Towers, which provide a simple way to re-position players without the need for Valkyrie’s ability, many feel that the Legend has been made redundant.

The debate surrounding Valkyrie’s viability in the game’s meta has gained traction among Apex Legends players. Some argue that she now requires a buff to her ultimate ability, claiming that it is too weak in its current state. They argue that the ascent speed has been reduced, making it easier for opponents to shoot down players mid-flight.

However, not everyone is on board with this sentiment. Some players believe that Valkyrie still has strengths despite the weakened ultimate ability. Her passive ability allows her to take height at any moment, and she possesses an offensive Q ability. These factors contribute to her continued usefulness, even if her ultimate is not as powerful as it used to be.

Additionally, there are players who believe that the introduction of Evac Towers has actually improved Valkyrie’s capabilities. They argue that with the ability to carry an Evac Tower, Valkyrie can scout any area she desires and still utilize her ultimate ability for relocation.

Overall, the perception of Valkyrie’s effectiveness in Apex Legends has shifted since the introduction of Evac Towers. While she used to be a top pick among players, the rise in popularity of Revenant indicates that opinions are changing.

