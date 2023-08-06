Apex Legends Fans Push for Alternate Visibility Options for Dive Trails in Season 18

Apex Legends fans are calling on Respawn Entertainment to consider implementing alternate visibility options for Dive Trails in the upcoming Season 18, rather than removing them entirely. Respawn recently shared some early details about Season 18, which included plans to remove Dive Trails and replace them with Banner Frames as rewards for Ranked play.

The Apex Legends subreddit quickly filled with suggestions from fans who proposed a solution to this proposed removal: allowing players to choose who can see their Dive Trails. Options such as “just me,” “just me and my team,” and “everyone” were suggested by community members. Many commenters expressed their support for this alternative, believing it would be more favorable than completely removing Dive Trails.

Fans emphasized the beauty and appeal of the Dive Trails, expressing their disappointment at the possibility of their removal. Some fans speculated that this decision may be tied to the unsatisfactory Ranked season in Season 17, where changes in the point system resulted in more players achieving Dive Trails.

There are concerns among players that removing Dive Trails from Ranked may be a ploy to encourage players to purchase similar items from the in-game store. Although specifics about Respawn’s plans for Season 18 have not been revealed, fans remain apprehensive about the potential removal of Dive Trails.