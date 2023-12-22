Austin Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects Involved in Robberies

The Austin Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating and identifying three individuals believed to be involved in a series of robberies at different locations and times. The suspects, who brandished firearms during the incidents, targeted three businesses and made off with cash. While one suspect is believed to have participated in all three robberies, two additional individuals are thought to be accomplices.

The Austin Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspects or the crimes to contact the Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. Those who offer information leading to the arrest of the suspects could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The first suspect, described as a Hispanic or Black male between the ages of 20 and 30, stands at a height of 5’6″ to 6’0″. During the robberies, he was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks, and tan or white shoes. The second suspect’s race, age, and height are unknown. However, this individual was spotted wearing a dark Reebok hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks, and white shoes. The third suspect also remains unidentified in terms of race, age, and height. Their attire consisted of a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks, and black shoes.

Additionally, the authorities have labeled a person of interest in connection with the robberies. This individual is described as a Black male of unknown age and height. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The incidents took place at Le Rouge Boutique located at 3405 N IH 35 SVRD NB, 1197 Airport Boulevard, and Dreamers situated at 1555 E SH 71. The Austin Police Department seeks the community’s support in bringing these individuals to justice and ensuring the safety of the local businesses and residents.