The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Work

The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has raised concerns among workers who worry about the possibility of job displacement. One significant development in this field is the introduction of ChatGPT, a generative AI platform that was launched in November 2022. The rate at which AI is advancing has made many individuals feel uncertain about the stability of their positions.

Professions such as legal assistants, programmers, accountants, and financial advisors have expressed apprehension about the threat posed by generative AI. This technology is capable of producing human-like pieces of writing, computer code, articles, and expert insights within seconds. Analysts from Goldman Sachs predict that around 300 million jobs could be impacted or even replaced by generative AI, according to a study published in March.

Various industries have witnessed concerns among workers regarding the use of AI. In Hollywood, entertainment professionals are particularly worried about the potential impact of AI on the production of films and television shows. The threat to actors and screenwriters has become a major issue, resulting in strikes within the industry.

The anxiety surrounding AI is particularly prominent among individuals in creative fields. Many professionals have seen AI-generated images that rival the quality of those produced by humans. Even careers that involve coding are now seen as having uncertain prospects in a world dominated by AI.

While AI is primarily focused on efficiency and profit generation, there is the potential for it to be utilized for other purposes. According to Peter Vukovic, a chief technology officer, only a small percentage of the population will benefit from AI, leaving the majority apprehensive about their future. The question arises as to how AI can be optimally utilized, not just for job automation, but for other beneficial applications as well.