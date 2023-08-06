Antigua and Barbuda Prepares for Historic Space Journey

The twin-island Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda is eagerly anticipating an historic event as Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastasia Mayers prepare to embark on a space travel journey. This monumental journey will make them Antigua and Barbuda’s first astronauts and the first mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean to go to space.

On August 10, 2023, Schahaff, age 46, and her 18-year-old daughter will board the Galactic 02 spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, marking Virgin Galactic’s first private astronaut spaceflight and second commercial spaceflight.

To mark this momentous occasion, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has announced that two public watch parties will be held on August 10 in both Antigua and Barbuda, enabling the entire nation to participate in the celebrations.

The Galactic 02 flight will not only be a historic moment for the Caribbean, but also a source of inspiration. Watch parties and observances will be held to celebrate the achievements of the astronauts and ignite curiosity in others.

The watch parties will be graced by the presence of special guests, including Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, Christopher Huie, the 19th Black astronaut, as well as government officials and dignitaries. The public event will take place at the Antigua Recreation Ground and Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda, with entertainment and activities planned for attendees.

Those who are unable to attend can watch the spaceflight live on the Virgin Galactic website.

This historic event not only highlights Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the global space travel industry but also raises excitement and curiosity among the general public. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and government officials are thrilled to witness this significant milestone and extend an invitation to everyone to join in the festivities.