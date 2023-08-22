PS5 Version of Honkai: Star Rail to Get Technical Test

The highly anticipated PS5 version of the popular turn-based gacha game, Honkai: Star Rail, will be undergoing a technical test. Interested players can sign up for the test starting from 7 PM PDT on Tuesday, August 22nd, or 3 AM BST on Wednesday, August 23rd.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Honkai: Star Rail was also released, showcasing some of the upcoming content that will be included in the game’s major update on August 30th. While a specific release date for the PlayStation version has not been announced yet, it is expected to launch later this year.

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based gacha game that has gained significant popularity. Gacha games are a genre of video games that utilize a gacha system, where players spend in-game currency to obtain random virtual items, characters, or enhancements. The PS5 version of Honkai: Star Rail has been highly anticipated by fans, as it will bring the game’s immersive experience to the next generation of gaming consoles.

Fans of Honkai: Star Rail can look forward to trying out the PS5 version during the upcoming technical test. This will give players the opportunity to experience the game’s updated graphics and improved performance on the powerful console. Sign-ups for the test will be available on the specified dates, and interested players should keep an eye out for further announcements.

