CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Dragon’s Dogma 2 to be Playable at Tokyo Game Show

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Dragon’s Dogma 2 to be Playable at Tokyo Game Show

Dragon’s Dogma fans can rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, will be fully playable at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. Although the convention is an enormous event held in Japan, non-attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the release through the publisher’s Online Special Program on September 21st.

The Online Special Program will feature “new gameplay and info” from director Hideaki Itsuno, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming RPG. While an official release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has yet to be announced, speculation among fans suggests that it may launch as early as March 2024.

The Tokyo Game Show event will likely provide a firm release window for the game, especially considering its inclusion as a fully playable title. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the sequel can finally have their hopes answered as more details about the game’s development and release come to light.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 garnered a dedicated fanbase with its unique gameplay and open-world exploration. The game is set in a fantasy world where players take on the role of the Arisen, a character on a quest to defeat a dragon and reclaim their stolen heart. The sequel is expected to build upon the strengths of its predecessor while introducing new features and improvements.

As the Tokyo Game Show approaches, anticipation for Dragon’s Dogma 2 continues to grow. Fans and gamers alike eagerly await the Online Special Program, where they can catch a glimpse of what the sequel has in store. With its immersive world, engaging mechanics, and intriguing story, Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be a must-play for fans of the fantasy RPG genre.

Sources:
– [Source 1: Example](URL)
– [Source 2: Example](URL)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Important Information Revealed

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Wizard with a Gun Launching on October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Understanding the Role of Radio Frequency Components in Telecommunications

Aug 31, 2023

You missed

Technology

PlayStation Stars: September Campaigns and Collectibles

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Shimano Unveils New Gravel Tech: 12-Speed GRX Groupsets and Carbon Gravel Wheels

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

NBA 2K24 Introduces Simplified MyCAREER Mode for a Back-to-Basics Experience

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Bethesda and Microsoft to Release “Starfield” on September 1, 2023

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments