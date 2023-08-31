Dragon’s Dogma 2 to be Playable at Tokyo Game Show

Dragon’s Dogma fans can rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, will be fully playable at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. Although the convention is an enormous event held in Japan, non-attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the release through the publisher’s Online Special Program on September 21st.

The Online Special Program will feature “new gameplay and info” from director Hideaki Itsuno, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming RPG. While an official release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has yet to be announced, speculation among fans suggests that it may launch as early as March 2024.

The Tokyo Game Show event will likely provide a firm release window for the game, especially considering its inclusion as a fully playable title. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the sequel can finally have their hopes answered as more details about the game’s development and release come to light.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 garnered a dedicated fanbase with its unique gameplay and open-world exploration. The game is set in a fantasy world where players take on the role of the Arisen, a character on a quest to defeat a dragon and reclaim their stolen heart. The sequel is expected to build upon the strengths of its predecessor while introducing new features and improvements.

As the Tokyo Game Show approaches, anticipation for Dragon’s Dogma 2 continues to grow. Fans and gamers alike eagerly await the Online Special Program, where they can catch a glimpse of what the sequel has in store. With its immersive world, engaging mechanics, and intriguing story, Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises to be a must-play for fans of the fantasy RPG genre.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Example](URL)

– [Source 2: Example](URL)