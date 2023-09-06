Prepare for Wine Shortages: Order Directly from B.C. Wineries

Summary: The 2023 wine harvest in British Columbia is facing challenges due to a late winter freeze and recent wildfire smoke. This has drastically reduced the amount of wine that will be produced this year, leading to potential shortages. To ensure a supply of local wines in the future, it is recommended to order directly from B.C. wineries or consider joining a wine club. Buying directly from local producers not only guarantees your wine supply but also supports the industry during this difficult time.

The 2023 B.C. wine harvest is currently underway, but grape-growers have faced significant challenges this year. A late winter freeze has resulted in a reduced quantity of wine being produced. Additionally, the recent wildfires and resulting smoke pose a risk to the quality of the grapes and wines.

As a consumer, you can help support the local wine industry by ordering directly from your favorite B.C. winery. By purchasing directly from the wineries, you are providing much-needed support and ensuring a continued supply of local wines. This is especially important considering the potential wine shortages that may occur due to the challenges faced by grape-growers this year.

In addition to ordering directly, joining a wine club can also be beneficial. Wine clubs often offer exclusive access to limited-edition wines and special releases. By joining a wine club or two, you can secure a supply of wine for the upcoming years, ensuring you won’t miss out on your favorite local bottles.

Overall, the 2023 wine harvest in British Columbia is facing difficulties, resulting in potential shortages. To support the local wine industry and guarantee a supply of wine, it is advisable to order directly from B.C. wineries or consider joining a wine club. Your support will help sustain the industry during this challenging time.

Definitions:

1. B.C. Winery: A winery located in the province of British Columbia, Canada, that produces wine from grapes grown in the region.

2. Wine club: A membership-based service that provides members with regular shipments of wines, often exclusive or limited editions.

