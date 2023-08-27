AEW All In: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn Set to Challenge House of Black for AEW Trios Championship

At the upcoming AEW All In event, the dynamic tag team duo The Acclaimed, consisting of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, alongside pro wrestling veteran Billy Gunn, will be facing off against House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship. In an interview with Metro, Bowens expressed his excitement and gratitude about being a part of such a monumental event.

Bowens stated that this opportunity is a dream come true for him as a performer and that every time AEW presents something significant, there is always something even bigger on the horizon. With the chance to perform in front of a potential crowd of 80,000 people, Bowens described the experience as “absolutely bonkers” and an absolute honor.

Moreover, Bowens emphasized the joy he experiences while working with Billy Gunn. He explained that being paired with Gunn and Caster has allowed him to have some of the most fun he has ever had in his career. According to Bowens, Gunn has been a beacon of light for The Acclaimed and is constantly imparting his wisdom to them unknowingly. Learning from Gunn’s expertise and observing his approach to the business has proven invaluable for Bowens and Caster, and they find working with him to be fantastic and incredibly enjoyable.

With AEW All In only weeks away, fans will eagerly anticipate this exciting match for the AEW World Trios Championship. Stay tuned to WrestleZone for comprehensive coverage of this highly anticipated event on August 27.

Definition of AEW: All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019 by Tony Khan. It has quickly gained recognition as one of the major players in the world of wrestling, featuring both established and new talent.

Definition of AEW World Trios Championship: The AEW World Trios Championship is a title contested in teams of three wrestlers in AEW. It represents the pinnacle of achievement in the trios division within the promotion.