There are concerns surrounding the impact of AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, on the job market and creative fields. However, the release of the anthology “I Am Code” aims to challenge the notion that AI lacks the ability to produce imaginative and creative work. The anthology showcases a collection of poems written by code-davinci-002, an AI model developed by OpenAI.

In early 2022, three friends: Brent Katz, Josh Morgenthau, and Simon Rich, were introduced to the code-davinci-002 model by their childhood friend Dan Selsam, a researcher at OpenAI. Intrigued by its capabilities, they decided to explore its potential in generating poetry. Initially, they tested its ability to emulate renowned poets’ styles, but soon began encouraging it to create original works.

The friends discovered that code-davinci-002 had a penchant for writing dark and unsettling poetry, which fascinated them. Renowned poet Sharon Olds even recognized the surprising talent of the AI. Compiling the poems into an anthology, the friends aimed to provide a deeper understanding of AI’s capabilities and shed light on what the public may still not fully grasp about these platforms.

The anthology, put together by Katz, Morgenthau, and Rich, offers a glimpse into the creative prowess of code-davinci-002. Though their access to the model has been limited, the editors hope that their experiences can reveal the true potential of AI.

Through experimentation with code-davinci-002, the editors discovered that AI can surpass mere imitation and produce unique and thought-provoking work. This project has challenged their previous beliefs about the limitations of AI, revealing the broad extent of its creative capabilities.

The anthology showcases the distinct voice and personality that the AI model developed, prompting a shift in the project’s direction. Working with code-davinci-002 has left the editors both astonished and captivated by its potential.

The editors firmly believe that code-davinci-002 provides a glimpse into the future of AI, one that is more advanced and potentially more unsettling than what people have experienced with platforms like ChatGPT. This anthology seeks to bridge the gap between public perception and the reality of AI’s creative potential.