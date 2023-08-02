The NG-19 Mission: Northrop Grumman’s Final Flight of Antares Rocket

The 19th commercial resupply service mission from Northrop Grumman, known as NG-19, successfully launched an Antares rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. This mission marks the final flight for the current version of the Antares rocket, which will be replaced with an upgraded version next year.

A Cygnus spacecraft named SS Laurel Clark separated from Antares’ second stage during the launch and is expected to reach the ISS on Friday. Weighing over 8,200 pounds, Cygnus carries a significant cargo. It has been named in honor of the fallen space shuttle Columbia astronaut, Laurel Clark.

The NG-19 mission comprises more than 20 research investigations, covering areas such as material science, technology demonstrations, human health-focused biological investigations, and a study of flammability in space. One notable addition to the mission is a planetary observation probe called the Multi Needle Langmuir Probe (m-NLP), which will scan plasma densities in Earth’s ionosphere. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is also contributing to the mission with educational outreach programs.

This final flight of the Antares 230 series comes after disruptions in the supply lines due to geopolitical events. In response, Northrop Grumman has announced plans to manufacture engines and a new first stage for an upgraded Antares 330 series rocket. The first launch of the upgraded version is scheduled for the NG-23 mission in the summer of 2025.

With the successful launch of the NG-19 mission, Northrop Grumman paves the way for future advancements in space exploration. The upgraded Antares rocket is expected to enhance capabilities and further contribute to scientific research and exploration efforts aboard the International Space Station.