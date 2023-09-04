New Study Reveals Previous Estimates on Antarctic Ice Shelf Thickness May Have Been Inaccurate

A recent study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University indicates that previous studies may have overestimated the thickness of the Antarctic ice shelves. This is a crucial factor for scientists in determining the potential rate of sea-level rise.

According to the study published in the Journal of Glaciology, previous estimates were off by an average of almost six percent, which amounts to a difference of approximately 17 meters. While this may seem insignificant, it is important to note that ice shelves can range from 50 to 600 meters in thickness.

Additionally, previous research understated the thickness of the ice shelves in certain areas. Allison Chartrand, the lead author of the study, emphasized the significance of accurate measurements, stating, “Because the Antarctic ice sheet is so big, a one percent misestimation in how fast it’s melting could mean inches or feet of sea-level rise that we’re not accounting for.”

The researchers analyzed vast datasets of 20 out of Antarctica’s 300 ice shelf systems. These ice shelves surround about three-quarters of the Antarctic ice sheet, which is considered the largest block of ice on Earth, covering over 14 million square kilometers and measuring about two kilometers in thickness.

The study discovered that while previous estimates regarding the thickness of the ice shelves were accurate on a large scale, there was much more variation on a smaller scale due to the challenges of accurately measuring narrow valleys and crevasses.

The stability of the Antarctic ice sheet heavily relies on the presence of ice shelves. According to Chartrand, even a few inches of displaced ice shelf could result in thicker ice flowing into the ocean, leading to several feet of coastal erosion.

The researchers stress the need for more accurate data to improve predictions regarding ice shelf loss. Chartrand highlights the importance of being cautious about assumptions made when estimating ice shelf thickness and acknowledges the significance of accounting for uncertainties.

In conclusion, this study emphasizes the need for greater precision and accuracy in measuring the thickness of the Antarctic ice shelves. The findings suggest that previous estimates may have underestimated the potential impact of melting ice on sea-level rise. Improved data collection and analysis will be crucial in better predicting and mitigating the effects of climate change on the Antarctic ice sheet.

Definitions:

1. Antarctic ice shelves: Floating tongues of ice that extend from glaciers on land, surrounding about three-quarters of the Antarctic ice sheet.

2. Sea-level rise: The increase in the average level of the Earth’s oceans, primarily caused by the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps.

