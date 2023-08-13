Antarctica Faces Increasingly Intense Extreme Events as Earth Warms, Study Warns

Extreme weather events in Antarctica, such as ocean heat waves and ice loss, are predicted to become more severe unless urgent action is taken to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science. The study warns that continued greenhouse gas emissions will lead to larger and more frequent extreme events, potentially exceeding the 1.5C warming limit established in the Paris Agreement.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the inability of Antarctic ice to recover after reaching a record low in February, resulting in what has been dubbed a “six sigma event” – a phenomenon that occurs once in every 7.5 million years. The Arctic is also expected to be ice-free in summers by 2030, highlighting the rapid damage caused by global warming.

The rising temperatures have led to record-breaking heatwaves and wildfires in Canada and Europe, as well as unprecedented winter temperatures in parts of Chile. These extreme heat events have global implications and further exacerbate the damage to Antarctica.

The study found that the most extreme heat wave ever recorded in East Antarctica occurred in 2022, with temperatures reaching 38.5C above the seasonal average. The authors of the study also warn that low sea ice events may become more frequent, similar to the Arctic, leading to a self-perpetuating cycle as more solar heat is absorbed and less is reflected due to reduced ice cover.

Antarctica is expected to face significant stress and damage in the coming decades. The study highlights that urgent action is required to reduce emissions and prevent countries from breaching the terms of the Antarctic Treaty, which aims to protect the continent’s fragile environment. If the Antarctic sea ice continues to melt, it may open up more areas for ships, requiring careful management and biosecurity measures to protect vulnerable sites.

Lead author Martin Siegert emphasizes that reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is crucial for preserving Antarctica and should be a priority for every country and individual. The study serves as another warning of the dire consequences of climate change and the urgent need for effective policy action.