Stunning Nighttime Photograph of Antalya, Türkiye, Captured from Space

This stunning nighttime photograph captured from the International Space Station on September 17, 2022, showcases the urban structures, natural landscapes, and vibrant coastal lights of Antalya, Türkiye.

Antalya, located on the southern coast of Türkiye, is the largest city in this view. The image reveals a stark contrast between brightly lit urban infrastructure and unilluminated parks and natural areas. Notable features captured in the photograph include an airport, highways, roads, and shipping ports.

In addition, the photograph also captures the Taurus Mountains which border Antalya to the north and northwest. These mountains appear as dark areas with small settlements scattered throughout. The Aksu River, flowing out of the Taurus Mountains, can be seen as a dark space between Antalya and Serik. This river provides water to the community and supports agriculture, particularly horticulture crops such as tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers.

The coast between Antalya and Serik is lined with bright lights in white, blue-green, and purple hues. These lights are associated with popular tourist locations such as resorts and beaches. The photograph showcases the contrast between the white and blue lights and the yellow tones of older cities as newer LED lights replace older high-pressure sodium lighting.

Nighttime photographs taken by astronauts are valuable resources for research on light pollution and urbanization. They provide high-resolution imagery that can delineate fine details of cities, offering insights into street layouts, suburban areas, and areas without lights. Astronaut photography is also used to track changes in city lights for various environmental impact studies.

This captivating perspective of Antalya from space was captured with a Nikon D5 digital camera. The image has been enhanced to improve contrast and remove lens artifacts. It is freely available to scientists and the public, showcasing the remarkable views that astronauts can capture from the International Space Station.