Nintendo Switch Collection to Feature Enhanced Versions of Classic Games

Nintendo of America has announced the upcoming release of a remastered collection for the Nintendo Switch, featuring enhanced versions of popular games. The collection, titled Another Code: Recollection, includes the Nintendo DS game Trace Memory, also known as Another Code, as well as the Nintendo Wii game Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories.

Trace Memory, developed by Cing and released in 2005, is a mystery game that garnered a significant following upon its debut. The game’s success led to the creation of a sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories, exclusively released in Japan and Europe.

The remastered collection will bring these beloved games to a new audience, taking advantage of the Switch’s capabilities to deliver improved graphics and gameplay. Fans of the original games can look forward to an enhanced experience, while newcomers will have the opportunity to discover these captivating titles for the first time.

Nintendo has released a demo of the collection on December 15, allowing players to get a taste of the gameplay before its official launch on January 19. The trailer showcasing the collection has been made available on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel.

With the release of Another Code: Recollection, Nintendo continues its commitment to bringing classic games back to life through remasters and collections. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release and enjoy the nostalgia of these beloved titles on the Nintendo Switch.

