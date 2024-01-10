New Collaboration Between Blancpain and Swatch Unveils “Ocean of Storms” Watch

Blancpain and Swatch, known for their successful partnership in releasing the popular Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, have now introduced a new model called the “Ocean of Storms.” While previous models took inspiration from colorful sea slugs, this new edition takes a more celestial approach. The watch draws inspiration from the Oceanus Procellarum, a “sea” on the near side of the moon.

The Ocean of Storms maintains the sleekness and elegance of the Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection but with a black-on-black design. The dial, bezel, and strap all feature a dark color scheme, giving the watch a sophisticated and timeless look. Interestingly, the watch still pays tribute to its oceanic inspiration with a sea slug engraved on the back, specifically the Okenia Luna from Peru.

Blancpain and Swatch have shown their creativity in finding innovative ways to expand their collaborative offerings. With previous releases named after Earth’s five oceans, this new watch cleverly takes inspiration from a moon-based “ocean.” It is no surprise that the brands are exploring exotic “oceans” as potential names for future models.

Unlike the limited editions of the Omega MoonSwatch released last year, the Ocean of Storms will be part of the regular lineup. The watch will be available to the public starting from January 11th. This unexpected release has generated excitement among watch enthusiasts, who eagerly await further developments from Blancpain and Swatch throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the previous collaboration between Blancpain and Swatch?

The previous collaboration between Blancpain and Swatch resulted in the highly desirable and vibrant Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection. This partnership brought the luxury diver watch from Blancpain to a wider audience by offering it at a more accessible price point.

What inspired the design of the Ocean of Storms watch?

Unlike the previous colorful iterations, the Ocean of Storms watch draws inspiration from the Oceanus Procellarum, a “sea” on the near side of the moon. It features a black-on-black design, exuding a more timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.

Will the Ocean of Storms be a limited edition?

No, the Ocean of Storms will be part of the regular lineup. Unlike the limited editions of the Omega MoonSwatch released last year, this watch will be available for purchase even after its initial release on January 11th.

What can we expect from Blancpain and Swatch in the future?

Blancpain and Swatch have established themselves as experts in creating unique collaborations. It is likely that they will continue to explore new concepts and partnerships, seeking inspiration from a variety of sources and expanding their offerings in the watch world. The “Ocean of Storms” is just the latest example of their creative approach to watch design.