Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Draws Skywatchers to Minnesota Star Parties

Minnesota residents have the chance to witness the annual Perseid meteor shower at star-watching parties held across the state. The Statewide Star Party, an increasingly popular event in recent years, offers numerous gatherings at various locations, including Voyageurs National Park, state parks along the North Shore, and Duluth. This year, the Perseid meteor shower promises to be especially visible, drawing even more skywatchers to the star parties.

The star parties cater to beginners in skywatching and provide mentorship from experienced astronomers. Aside from stargazing, the events often feature presentations, discussions on astronomy-related topics, and the use of telescopes and binoculars for sky watching after sunset. Hosted by local organizations like schools, nature centers, museums, and libraries, the star parties are family-friendly and free for all to attend.

The Bell Museum, a branch of the University of Minnesota, coordinates the statewide star party. The theme for this year’s event is “Astronomy for All,” offering activities designed to engage people of all ages, abilities, and cultural backgrounds. Engagement kits, including directories of Ojibwe and Dakota constellations, have been distributed to the host facilities, aiming to make astronomy accessible to a wide range of individuals.

The Perseid meteor shower takes place annually from mid-July to late August. This year, it will be active from July 17 to August 24, peaking on the night of August 12-13. Known for its high rates of visible meteors per hour, the Perseids are caused by debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. During outburst years, meteor rates can reach as high as 150 to 200 per hour.

To optimize visibility, viewers are advised to look towards the east or south, with the best viewing times typically between midnight and dawn. Clear skies and minimal light pollution are ideal for watching, with rates potentially reaching 60 to 80 meteors per hour. The Perseid meteor shower also commonly displays fireballs, which are larger and more colorful meteors.

In addition to providing opportunities for stargazing, the star party events promote awareness about light pollution and efforts to reduce unnecessary artificial lighting. Some locations, such as Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, have received certification as official International Dark Sky Parks.

All star party events are free and open to the public, although some may require registration or have entry fees. More information can be found on the Bell Museum website or obtained by contacting the hosting site directly.