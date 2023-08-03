Upcoming Meteor Shower Viewing Event in Lowell

Space enthusiasts can enjoy an all-night event near Lowell to witness the upcoming meteor shower. The event will take place at the James C. Veen Observatory on Kissing Rock Avenue in Lowell Township. It will start at 9 p.m. on August 12th and end at 4:30 a.m. on August 13th, providing an excellent opportunity to witness the peak activity of the Perseid meteor shower.

In addition to the meteor shower, attendees will also have the chance to observe nebulae, clusters, and planets through telescopes that will be provided at the event. The Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association have organized this event, and experts from both organizations will be available throughout the night to offer guidance and information.

To ensure a comfortable experience, attendees are advised to bring snacks, blankets, and sleeping bags. Admission fees for the event are $5 for adults and $2 for individuals under 18. However, members of the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association can attend for free.

It is important to note that the visibility of the meteor shower is dependent on clear skies. Updates regarding the event can be found on the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association’s website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the mesmerizing display of the Perseid meteor shower and explore the wonders of the night sky at the upcoming event in Lowell.