The Annual Amphicar Reunion, a highly anticipated event for Amphicar enthusiasts, recently took place on Lake Erie and Put-in-Bay. These unique amphibious vehicles, known as Amphicars, were transported to the island via the Miller Ferry.

The event kicked off with an exciting parade on Put-in-Bay, where the boat-cars showcased their dual capabilities on land and water. After the parade, the Amphicars took to the water and swam to Middle Bass Island.

On the first day of the reunion, the Amphicar owners returned to the ramps at Put-in-Bay for rides and photo opportunities. Enthusiasts and spectators had the chance to witness these vehicles in action both on land and in the water.

The following day, the Amphicars visited various island sites, including a swim past the Benson Ford Ship House. This gave participants the opportunity to explore the scenic beauty of Lake Erie while demonstrating the functionality of their vehicles.

The reunion concluded as the Amphicars made their way back to Port Clinton for the night, once again aboard the Miller Ferry. This allowed owners and participants to reflect on their experiences and bond over their shared love for these unique vehicles.

The Amphicar Model 770, a two-door convertible, was designed by Hans Trippel. Produced by the Quandt Group in Germany between 1960 and 1965, over 3,800 of these vehicles were made. They are equipped with a 4-cylinder engine, four wheels for land travel, and a pair of propellers at the rear for maneuvering on water.

According to the Hagerty insurance company, a 1962 Amphicar Model 770 in good condition can be valued at approximately $78,900, with some models fetching as high as $165,000. This highlights the unique appeal and desirability of these classic amphibious vehicles.

The Amphicar reunion, organized in partnership with the Miller Boat Line, took place from July 31st to August 1st. It provided an exciting opportunity for Amphicar enthusiasts to come together, showcase their vehicles, and celebrate the remarkable capabilities of these amphibious cars.