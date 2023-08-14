CityLife

Anno 1800 to Receive Official Mod Support

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
The Anno series has garnered a dedicated modding community despite lacking official mod support. Since its release in 2019, Anno 1800 has seen the development of numerous user-created mods. Recognizing the community’s efforts, Ubisoft is now partnering with mod.io to introduce official mod support for the game.

For players interested in downloading Anno 1800 mods, the current go-to platform is Nexus Mods. However, utilizing these mods often requires the use of a community-made mod loader, which presents a barrier to entry for some players.

Ubisoft aims to make the process of customizing the Anno 1800 experience with mods more accessible. Charles Harribey from Ubisoft explains that their goal is to provide players with ease of customization while showcasing the creations of modders within the game itself. The exact details of the mod support are yet to be fully disclosed, but it is expected to simplify the mod installation process.

Anno 1800 is a city-building game set in the industrial age, emphasizing supply chains and trade routes. Mods for Anno 1800 typically introduce new buildings, units, quality-of-life improvements, and adjustments to game systems’ balance.

In the coming months, the modding community can expect additional exciting developments, as the highly anticipated releases of Starfield and Cities: Skylines 2 approach. For instance, one intriguing project involves recreating Morrowind, called Morrowfield, within Starfield. Furthermore, Cities: Skylines 2 will likely witness the creation of mods that both enhance and remove the popular in-game character, Chirper.

The introduction of official mod support for Anno 1800 signifies Ubisoft’s recognition of the valuable contributions made by the modding community. Players can anticipate an enhanced modding experience that allows for greater customization within the game.

