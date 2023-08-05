Appalling Cruelties Revealed in Animal Outlook’s Investigation of Pig Breeding Farm

Animal Outlook recently conducted an investigation into the meat industry, uncovering shocking cruelty towards animals. The investigation documented instances of extreme abuse, including chickens being buried and roasted alive, pigs being slaughtered in a high-speed facility, fish being bludgeoned to death, and cows enduring physical abuse.

However, the investigation of a pig breeding farm in Minnesota between late 2019 and early 2020 exposed some of the most horrifying conditions witnessed by the group. The undercover investigator described the farm as a “house of horrors.” In one disturbing clip, a pregnant pig trapped between pens was sawed in half, while workers made disturbing remarks. It was alleged that the workers had the opportunity to save her but chose not to.

The investigator also captured footage of male piglets having their tails cut off and testicles ripped out without anesthesia or pain relief. These testicles were then callously tossed around by the workers. Additionally, the investigator witnessed a pregnant pig with a prolapsed uterus being euthanized, an occurrence that took place daily with one to three pigs.

Other distressing scenes depicted sick and injured piglets being euthanized with carbon dioxide poisoning, with some surviving and gasping for air among a pile of deceased piglets. Shockingly, on one occasion, a supervisor refused to euthanize an injured piglet, leaving it to suffer until more piglets needed to be euthanized.

The investigation took place at a breeding facility operated by Holden Farms, a pork producer that supplied pigs to Tyson Foods, JBS, and Triumph Foods. These practices directly contradict the farm’s stated commitment to animal welfare.

Furthermore, the footage from the investigation revealed a practice known as “feedback,” where intestines from diseased piglets are mixed with piglet feces and fed to adult breeding pigs to boost immunity to diseases. This practice, although aimed at reducing disease transmission, is highly concerning from the perspective of animal welfare and disease control.

Animal Outlook has presented its findings to local enforcement; however, no charges have been filed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. It is important to note that these cruel practices are not isolated incidents but rather widespread throughout the pork industry, as evidenced by multiple investigations.

The pursuit of cost-cutting measures in the pork industry can lead to the spread of diseases, necessitating practices such as “feedback.” While some argue in favor of these practices, citing disease reduction, concerns persist regarding animal welfare and disease transmission.

Animal Outlook’s investigation has shed light on the inhumane treatment of animals in the meat industry, urging a reevaluation of practices and stronger enforcement of animal welfare standards.