SMART-BARN lab uses motion-capture cameras to study animal behavior

A converted barn in Germany is home to a unique animal behavior lab called SMART-BARN. Equipped with motion-capture cameras, the lab allows scientists to track the movements and behaviors of entire flocks of birds or swarms of insects. With 30 infrared cameras capable of tracking up to 500 individual markers attached to animals’ bodies, the lab provides a precise and controllable environment while still allowing the animals to move and interact naturally.

In addition to the motion-capture cameras, the SMART-BARN lab also utilizes computer vision software based on artificial intelligence. By using video cameras and AI software, the lab can track animals without any markers. The facility also features 30 microphones to record animal sounds and pinpoint their locations based on sound.

Experiments conducted in the lab have included studies with homing pigeons, starlings, and African death’s head hawkmoths. These experiments have tracked the real-time locations and body poses of individual animals, revealing insights into collective behaviors within flocks or swarms.

While the SMART-BARN lab provides a valuable tool for studying predator-prey interactions and animal group behaviors, it has its limitations. The indoor space is not suitable for studying long-distance migration or large-scale movements. However, the lab has already sparked the development of an even larger facility that aims to track the behavior of 10,000 swarming locusts without any markers.

The data collected from the SMART-BARN lab has also been used to train an AI system for tracking pigeon behaviors in the wild, without the need for markers. This innovative approach provides researchers with a deeper understanding of how individual animals contribute to group formation and cohesion.

In conclusion, the SMART-BARN lab is revolutionizing the study of animal behavior by offering a controlled environment while still allowing for natural movement and interaction. With its advanced technology and ongoing research, this lab is unlocking new insights into the complex behaviors of birds and insects.

