Boost Your Android Phone’s Battery Life with This Handy Feature

If you’re an Android user, you may have noticed that some apps silently drain your phone’s battery life in the background. These apps, known as “vampire” apps, can have a negative impact on your device’s performance and battery longevity. However, Google has designed a special feature that can help you combat this issue: app restriction.

App restriction allows you to control and limit the battery usage of certain apps on your Android phone. This feature is especially useful for apps that you don’t frequently use or don’t derive much value from. Instead of deleting these apps, you can simply restrict their battery usage to prevent them from draining your phone’s battery in the background.

To restrict an app’s battery use on Android, follow these steps:

Go to the Settings app on your phone. Tap on “Battery”. If there are any apps with high background battery use, you’ll see a card recommending that you restrict them. Tap on the card. Choose “Restrict” to limit the app’s battery usage.

In addition to restricting apps with high background battery use, you can also restrict apps with high overall battery use. To do this:

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Usage. Review the list of apps that have used battery in the last week. Tap on an app with high usage and select “Restrict”.

It’s also recommended to have Battery Optimization switched on for all apps. This setting can be found in the app settings under Settings > Apps > App Battery Usage.

It’s worth noting that if you set an app to “Restricted”, it may not function normally and you may experience delays in notifications, especially for apps that heavily rely on background usage, such as email services.

Sources:

– Google