A Bug with Android Auto Causes Degraded Audio Quality After Using Google Assistant or Phone Calls

Android Auto is a popular platform that allows drivers to access mapping/navigation, music apps, and voice assistant features on their car’s screen. However, some users have reported a recent update that is causing degraded audio quality when streaming music through Android Auto. The issue seems to occur specifically after using Google Assistant or making a phone call.

Affected users have described the sound as “muffled” and static-like after invoking the Assistant or receiving a call. Restarting Android Auto or the head unit temporarily fixes the problem until the Assistant is used or a call is made again.

Interestingly, this issue appears to primarily affect aftermarket Android Auto head units running “ZLink” software. ZLink is a piece of software developed to run Android Auto, CarPlay, and other platforms on aftermarket head units. It is worth noting that these units are not certified by Google, which has marked the problem as “infeasible” and unlikely to be fixed in future updates.

While reports of this issue have been ongoing since late August, it seems to be affecting more users recently with the release of the latest Android Auto versions. Google is aware of the problem and has stated that it is being investigated.

If you are experiencing degraded audio quality on your Android Auto system after using Google Assistant or making phone calls, it is recommended to report the issue to inform Google of its impact. It remains to be seen if a resolution will be provided for non-certified head units.

